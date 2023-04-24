Suraypet: 'Dalit Bandhu scheme aims to eliminate financial inequality'

Suraypet : Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy said that CM KCR is taking bold decisions and added that CM aim is to eliminate economic inequality through the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

On Sunday, they participated in Malamahanadu Atmiya Sammelan held in Suryapet and had community meals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Dr BR Ambedkar, who dreamed of building a casteless society, was praised. He said that Ambedkar is for everyone and should not be restricted to anyone. Education for all was the ambition of Ambedkar, he added.

He said that the government led by CM KCR had established more than a thousand gurukulas in eight and a half years in a manner to provide corporate education to poor and deprived sections. The credit of implementing Ambedkar thought of system goes to CM KCR.Municipal chairperson PerumandAnnapoornamma, leaders Tallamalla Hassan, MekaVenkanna, AnumulapuriRavibabu, ErramallaRamulu, Yashoda Ravi, Ashok, Kallepalli Maheshwari, Balaram, Srinivas and others participated in this AthmeeyaSammelan.