Surekha feuds with Ponguleti over Medaram temple funds

Hyderabad: Feisty Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has locked horns with Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Redyd over the release of funds for Medaram temple development and has taken up the matter with the Congress’ central leadership.

Surekha reportedly lodged a complaint with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against Srinivas Reddy for awarding temple development works to his close aides without any communication to the Endowments department. She also wrote a letter to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge against her cabinet colleague and demanded to take action.

Leaders said that Konda Surekha accused the Warnagla district in-charge Minister Srinivasa Reddy of interfering in the Medaram temple development tendering issue. The Endowments Minister alleged that the incharge minister was trying to award Rs 71 crore worth tenders to his close aide by violating the norms.

Surekha has expressed dissatisfaction with Ponguleti’s high handedness and also angered over the Revenue Minister’s e interference in her department. She complained to CM Revanth Reddy and also the Congress high command against the minister. The party high command has taken serious note of the issue.

The State government has given special focus on the development of the Medaram temple. As part of this, CM Revanth Reddy was monitoring the temple works and also visited the holy place recently. He ordered the officials to undertake the Medaram temple works and complete before the start of the Medaram Jatara in January 2026.