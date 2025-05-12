Suresh Babu Thotamalla receives ‘Kavi Ratna’ national award

Bhadrachalam: In a befitting honour, Bhadrachalam town’s physical science school assistant teacher and renowned poet Suresh Babu Thotamalla has received the ‘Kavi Ratna’ national award recently.

Prominent Ghazal singer Ghazal Srinivas and Sri Sri Kalavedika CEO Kathimanda Pratap presented the award to Suresh Babu and felicitated him with a memento and shawl.

In this regard, Suresh Babu recited his poetry at the Sri Sri Kalavedika World Literature Festival held in Eluru on May 10 and 11.

Suresh, who has made Bhadradri famous internationally, was felicitated by the Cherla Mandal Education Officer and Tegada High School Headmaster PV Ramana congratulated him.