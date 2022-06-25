Surge in Covid cases trigger worries

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 493 Covid positive infections out of which 366 were from areas under GHMC, 40 were from Rangareddy and 34 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4, 111 while the number of active Covid cases on Friday reached 3, 322. A total of 219 individuals have recovered on Friday, taking the overall recoveries to 7, 90, 692, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 29, 084 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 410 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3, 54, 53, 424 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7, 90, 692 with a recovery rate of 99.07 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7, 98, 125.