Suryapet: 10 injured as private travels' bus turns turtle

Ten people sustained injuries after a private travels' bus turned turtle near Kodad of Suryapet district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on National Highway 65 when the bus carrying 39 passengers was heading to Tenali from Hyderabad. Passersby alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

The police suspected that the driver's negligence resulted in the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

