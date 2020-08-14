Suryapet: Breach to distributary canal repaired

Jajireddy Gudem (Suryapet): A breach was developed in the Major Distributary Canal-71 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project near Thimmapuram village of Jajireddy Gudem mandal of Tungaturti constituency in the district on Friday.

After coming to know about the issue, Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy along with local MLA Gadhari Kishore Kumar rushed to the spot despite heavy rain.

The duo reached the spot even before Irrigation officers arrive and reviewed the matter with them at the breach spot. They ordered the officials concerned to carry out repairs on war footing. Ignoring the downpour, the officials took up repair works and completed within a few hours.

Ayacut farmers of the respective distributary canal, who were tense over the breach of canal, expressed their pleasure over the initiation and commitment of Minister Jagadish Reddy, MLA G Kishore Kumar and the officials in addressing the canal breach issue on war footing.