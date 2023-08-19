Live
Just In
Suryapet: CM K Chandrashekar Rao visit raises high hopes of incentives
KCR going to inaugurate several buildings including collectorate and BRS office
Suryapet : Expectations of people of Suryapet district are soaring as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be addressing the public at the agriculture market yard here on August 20after a long gap. Minister Jagadish Reddy and leaders of BRS are party making necessary arrangements to make the public meeting a grand success to vie with the recent Khammam meeting of Rahul Gandhi. CM KCR is likely to land at the helipad located at the district collectorate in the noon and will take part in a series of inaugurations which includes new collectorate building, BRS party office, new district police office (DPO) and integrated vegetable and non-vegetable market in the town. Later, he will address the public meeting.
BRS leaders are hopeful that the meeting will send a strong message of the party and unveil the party roadmap for further development of the state. Jagadish Reddy inspected the meeting venue and gave necessary instructions to his followers.
Meanwhile, the police imposed traffic curbs in Suryapet on August 20. Vehicles going on Vijayawada route would be diverted to Miryalaguda. All vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada would be diverted through Khammam bypass road. A heavy bandobast will be in place at all key areas to avoid any untoward incident during the CM’s visit.