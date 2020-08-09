Suryapet: Collector G Vinay Krishna Reddy directed the officials to 'Speed up road expansion works'

Suryapet: District Collector G Vinay Krishna Reddy directed the engineers and officials concerned to speed up the road expansion works in Suryapet.

On Saturday along with local Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurna the Collector examined the ongoing expansion and development works from SR Center to Pullareddy pond in the town.

Speaking on this occasion he said that quality must be maintained in works and at the same time public transport system should not be disturbed at any cost. He also directed them to complete the repair works of the damaged road from PSR Center to Raghava Plaza within a span of two weeks.

R&B officials were further directed to commence the road expansion process from Raghava Plaza to Khammam Road.

Forest officials have also been directed to take measures with regard to the trees located alongside roads being that are being widened in the town.

The concerned contractor was asked to start their work from Monday onwards in those areas where there is no objection for road expansion.

He further instructed the officials and contractor to engage more labour in order to complete the works at the earliest.

Vice Chairman Putta Kishore, Municipal Executive Engineer GKD Prasad, DE Sathya Rao, AE Sumanth, Municipal Contractor Srinivas Reddy, SSR Prasad were also present.