Suryapet: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy has directed the officials Sanitise villages to prevent seasonal diseases

Suryapet: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy has directed the officials concerned to look into the grievances submitted by the people on various issues and take action accordingly.



On Monday, the Collector received grievance applications from the public on various issues during Prajavani programme at the district Collectorate in Suryapet. On this occasion, he instructed the officials concerned to take appropriate action on the applications submitted by the people. The authorities were told to take all precautionary measures for taking up sanitation in villages to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases as it was raining in the district. The Collector directed the officials of Agriculture department to tour in villages to create awareness among the farmers about the crops that will give more yields. He urged the people to follow Covid-19 norms issued by the government without fail and advised the people to go to the nearest primary health center immediately and seek treatment, if they suffer with fever, cough or fatigue.

He informed that all the required medicines are available in all PHCs. It is the duty of Gram Panchayats to protect the planted saplings in respective villages, he asserted.