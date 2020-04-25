Suryapet: Cooperate with officials to curtail Covid-19

Suryapet: Special Officer for Covid-19 to Suryapet district Sarfaraj Ahmed asked the people to cooperate with the officials in the implementation of lockdown to end the coronavirus in the district.



Along with District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and SP Bhaskaran, he inspected containment areas of vegetable market, Indiramma Colony and Kothagudem bazaar on Friday. He checked the facilities provided to the people of restricted zones, sanitation, spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite and registers of household surveys conducted by heath department staff.

The Special Officer directed the officials concerned to arrange iron mesh at all containment areas in the town to stop public movement during lockdown. He said that the State government paid special attention on Suryapet, which recorded more Coivd-19 cases. He told he people not to come outside as the entire town was declared as Red Zone and assured them not to worry as corona positive patients are recovering comfortably. People should contact the call centre of health department for their medicinal needs, he added. He also suggested the people that they must wear masks and maintain social distance to bring normalcy in Suryapet at the earliest.

Sarfaraj Ahmed informed that police patrolling vehicles have been pressed into action to control public movement in containment areas. He was accompanied by Municipal Special Officer Venugopal Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Ramanujula Reddy, Welfare Officer Srinivas and others.