Suryapet: Covid shadow on Republic Day celebrations in districts

Nalgonda/Suryapet/ Bhongir: The impact of Covid wave was quite visible on the Republic Day celebrations in the district as only dignitaries participated in the events organised on Wednesday.

Collectors Prashanth Jeevan patil, Vinay Krishna Reddy and Pamela Satpathi hoisted the national flag on the premises of district Collectorates in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts respectively

Speaking on this occasion, the Collectors advised the officials and employees of government departments to take necessary steps to reach the fruits of government schemes to remote villages of the districts to realise the dreams of legendary freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

They urged the people to cooperate with health teams during the fever survey in order to tackle the corona pandemic effectively.

In these celebrations people's representatives , chairman of various corporations, officials and police personnel participated.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day was celebrated in a simple manner in all government offices, educational institutions and parties' offices in erstwhile Nalgonda district in view of corona fear.