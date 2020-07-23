Suryapet: Farmers were told by G Jagadish Reddy to update with modern technology

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy urged the farmers to update themselves with modern technology to get better yields with less risk. On Thursday, he laid foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building at Penpahad of Suryapet constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, he said agriculture sector retained lost glory in the State with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's innovative and revolutionary concepts and welfare activities being taken by the State government for the welfare of the farming community.

He compared the present status of agricultural sector in separate Telangana with that of in united Andhra Pradesh with facts and figures.

He said that the farmers of Suryapet fought for 45 years and gave up hopes of getting irrigation facility in the united Andhra Pradesh. But now they are happy as they are getting irrigation facility for two crops through SRSP Phase 2. Godavari water would soon flow in SPSP canals throughout the year, he assured.

MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and local body representatives were present on the occasion.