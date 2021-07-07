Suryapet: Give up stereotype farming, Minister Jagadish Reddy advises farmers

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy advised farmers, who want to get self-sufficiency, to give up stereotype farming and focus on vegetable and red gram for good profits and to take up paddy cultivation as the last option. He felt it would be better to cultivate vegetables, especially in the lands cultivated under bores.

As part of Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes, he made a whirlwind tour in Miryalaguda constituency on Wednesday.

Along with MLA Nallabothu Bhaskar Rao, he inaugurated mega Haritha Haram at Nenavath Thanda in Damaracherla mandal and participated in the plantation of 5,000 saplings at a time and started Palle Prakruthi Vanam.

The Minister also inaugurated Vaikuntadhamam at Yadgaripalli of Miryalaguda mandal, and in Rajagattu, Irikigudem and Vadapalli villages in Damarcherla mandal.

Besides inaugurating BC Welfare building and Palle Prakruthi Vanams at Vadapalli village, Jagadish Reddy inaugurated Rythu Vedika buildings at Utlapally and Kothagudem villages in Miryalaguda mandal.

Later speaking at a public meeting in Utlapally village in Miryalaguda mandal, Minister Jagadish said Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes are getting good results and stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's aspirations will be realised very soon.

Rythu Bandhu committee district president Islavath Ramachandra Nayak, Miryalaguda ZPTC Tippana Vijayasimha Reddy, MPP Sarala and villagers participated in the programme.