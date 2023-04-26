Suryapet: Jagadish incites people of AP to revolt against govt

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy instigate the people of Andhra Pradesh to revolt against the rulers who are responsible for the backwardness of the State.

Andhra people and leaders should think towards electing the leadership of KCR who will achieve development, he said.

The Minister added that a golden Andhra Pradesh will be realised only with the leadership of CM KCR and the people of Andhra should leave the issue of Telangana and think in that direction.

Speaking to the media in Suryapet, he responded to the Rayala Telangana issue. He said that the issue of Rayala Telangana came to the fore only due to the failures of the AP government.

A separate Rayalaseema and Rayala Telangana are not possible now, he added.

He said that the reason for wishing Rayala Telangana is that Telangana is progressing rapidly. He stated that the people of the surrounding States of Telangana are demanding to merge their regions with Telangana, is a proof of development in the State.

"People of the borders of Telangana state are asking KCR to merge their places with Telangana otherwise come to us," he claimed.

Telangana has become a golden Telangana under CM KCR's leadership and in the same way, Suvarna Andhra is also possible, the Minister said. He said that demands like Rayala Telangana are coming due to lack of sincerity of the rulers of respective States. Jagadish Reddy suggested the people of Andhra Pradesh that they should change the rulers and make it Suvarna Andhra. People of Andhra strongly wishing KCR's leadership, he stressed.