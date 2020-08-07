Suryapet: KCR breathing life to caste-based professions says Minister Talasani

Kodad (Suryapet): Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said releasing of fish seeds into reservoirs and irrigation tanks has provided new life to fishermen in the State.

As part of fifth phase of free fish seeds programme, along with local MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, the Minister released fish seeds in Pedda Cheruvu in Kodad town on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is bringing life to caste-based professions and improving the living standards of the people through various welfare schemes.

He said the government is providing vehicles and market facilities to fishermen to sell fish reared in ponds. With the abolition of brokerage system, hundreds of crores of rupees of wealth was going directly into the hands of fishermen, he added.

The Minister informed that as many as 81 crore fish seeds and five crore prawn seeds will be released into reservoirs and irrigation tanks across the State this year.

Later, Minister Talasani examined calves born through artificial insemination and said the government was ready to strengthen livestock sector and distribute the second batch of sheep. Animal Husbandry department staff were instructed to act more responsibly so that

the cattle in the house of any farmer will not die of medical malpractice.

Minister Talasani distributed prizes to three calves, which were selected best after visiting the calves' exhibition. As part of the programme, Minister Srinivas Yada along with local MLA Saidi Reddy released fish seeds in Lingagiri pond in Huzurnagar constituency. Later, he visited veterinary hospital in Lingagiri village and gave a few suggestions to the doctors and planted sapling in the hospital premises under Haritha Haram.

He directed the officials and management of Vijaya Dairy to open Vijaya milk center in every mandal in the district. Animal Husbandry Department Director Dr Lakshma Reddy, Vijaya Dairy MD Srinivasa Rao, Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr Venu Manohar, Kodada RDO Kishore Kumar, Fisheries Development Officer Sowjanya, Huzur Nagar RDO Venkat Reddy and local people's representatives participated in the programme.