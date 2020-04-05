Suryapet: NGOs urged to join hands with dist admin in fight against corona

Suryapet: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Saturday called upon NGOs to join hands with administration in preventing spread of coronavirus in the district.



He was addressing the NGOs representatives meeting held at the district Colectorate and discussed the possible works could be done by the NGOs in the present lockdown period.

He said it is the right time for the NGOs to work for society in the wake of increasing caronavirus cases in the district day by day. He advised the NGOs' representatives to inform about their skills and capabilities in the specified fields to local tahsildars and Municipal Commissioners so that it make easy to assign the work to the particular NGO accordingly. He said NGOs must focus on creating awareness among the people on effects of coronavirus and measures to be taken to avoid becoming the victim of the deadly virus. The NGOs have to pay attention on different programmes in the interest of migrant workers. Collector informed that district administration will issue ID cards to NGOs who join with district administration in the corona elimination mission.

Welfare officers Jyothi, Srinivas, Narasimha Rao, Dayananda Rani and NGOs' representatives participated in the meeting.