Suryapet: Oil tanker overturns, 4,000 litres of diesel goes down the drain

Suryapet: An oil tanker was overturned when a speeding Innova hit it. The incident took place on Suryapet – Khammam road on the outskirts of B Chandupatla village of Chivemla mandal in the district on Friday.



According to the police and the locals, the oil tanker carrying 12,000 liters of diesel of Hindustan Petroleum Company located on the outskirts of Imampet of Suryapet mandal was heading towards Khammam town. The oil tanker turned turtle when a speeding Innova car coming in opposite direction hit the tanker on the outskirts of B Chandupatla village. Even though none was injured in this road mishap, 4,000 liters of diesel went down the drain.

Soon after learning about the incident, the villagers of the surrounding village rushed to the spot collect the diesel in cans. However, the police stopped them from doing so by deploying police personnel at the spot. Chivemla SI Lava Kumar registered a case and took up the investigation.