Suryapet: Rythu Vedika to bring radical change in farming sector says Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Bhongir/Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy opined that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's plan of construction of Rythu Vedika buildings will bring radical changes in agriculture field in the State.

On Monday, along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, the Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of Rythu Vedika building in Ramannapeta mandal in Bhongir district.

Speaking on this occasion, Jagadish said KCR, being a farmer, knows the problems, hence implementing several welfare schemes to make the farmers self-sufficient.

The government is supplying irrigation water for cultivation and also providing financial aid under Rythu Bandhu and minimum support price (MSP) to farm produces, he added. He advised the farmers to discuss farming issues and marketing convenient and profitable crops during the meetings that will be held at Rythu Vedika buildings.

As a part of his tour programme, the Minister laid foundation stone for veterinary hospital and inaugurated Telangana Thalli statue at Ramannapet. Later, he planted saplings as part of Haritha Haram programme.

The Minister laid foundation stones for the construction of more than 10,000 crop drying platforms near the fields of small, marginal and SC, ST farmers in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.