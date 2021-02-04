Suryapet: Rythu Vedikas will help in doubling farmers income

Munagala (Suryapet): The innovative concept of Rythu Vedikas by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would revolutionise the agricultural sector and unite the farmers, said Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. The Minister along with MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav inaugurated a Rythu Vedika constructed in Munagala cluster in Kodad constituency on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that the motto behind the idea of Rythu Vedikas was to double the income of farmers and to provide updated information about the crops that need to be cultivated in tune with the market needs.

The credit for making agriculture a festival in Telangana goes to Chief Minister who introduced Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours free electricity and year-round irrigation facilities, he said, adding that Rythu Vedika would help farmers to come together, discuss and learn marketing techniques. The Minister also added that the Telangana government was the only government in the country that has been depositing financial assistance directly into farmers accounts to avoid corruption. He advised to cultivate the crops as per the demand. District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samiti district president Razak, local peoples' representatives and farmers participated in the programme.