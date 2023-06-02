Suryapet: Saddula Pond to get mini cruise boat, fiber jet

Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy announced that Saddula Cheruvu Mini Tank Bund in Suryapet will be developed as an international level tourist center.He disclosed that the plans are being finalised with famous designers.

On Thursday, he visited the SaddulaCheruvu along with State Tourism Corporation MD Manohar, Municipal Chairman PerumandlaAnnapoornamma, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Hemant Keshav Patil and Suryapet Municipal Commissioner Ramanjul Reddy.He said that boat rides would soon be started for tourists in mini tank bund.Tourism boats have already reached Mini Tank Bund. Apart from that, he said that a mini cruise ship and fiber jets are going to be arranged for organising auspicious events like birthdays and weddings in the middle of Tank Bund.

Minister Jagdish Reddy said that an open gym is going to be set up along with a meditation center especially for walkers. Minister Jagdish Reddy explained that in a manner that reflects the creativity of children, sports centers and constructions in line with international standards would be undertaken along with the construction of arch-gates on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.