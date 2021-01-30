Suryapet sanitation worker selected for national award

Suryapet: A sanitation worker of Suryapet municipality has brought name and fame to Suryapet at the national level through her committed service. Sanitation worker Maruthamma has been chosen for a national-level award by the National Commission for Women, for providing outstanding services in the field of sanitation during the Covid pandemic.

It may be noted here that Maruthamma is the only woman selected for the award from the Telangana State. She will receive the award from Union Minister Smriti Irani during a programme to be held in Delhi on January 31.

