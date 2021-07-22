Suryapet: Shepherds appreciate sheep distribution scheme

Suryapet: MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar and Chirumarthi Lingaiah thanked the Telangana government over its decision to increase the unit value to Rs 1.75 lakh after the success of the first phase of sheep distribution scheme and allocation of Rs 6.000 crore for distribution of lambs in second phase.

Tungaturti MLA Gadri Kishore Kumar and Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaih greeted the shepherd, who was spotted walking on the Suryapet Highway near Durajpally village. The shepherd informed the MLAs that sheep distribution was a grand scheme introduced by TRS government.

Shepherd said the distribution of lambs had brought luck in their lives, adding that the government had given him sheep in the first phase.

Shepherd says their community is able to survive financially by selling grown sheep.