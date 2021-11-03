Suryapet: SP Rajendra Prasad cautions youth against drugs use

Suryapet: District SP Rajendra Prasad advised the youth not to spoil their precious life by consuming drugs, and make their parents suffer. He held a counseling session for the youth addicted to ganja here on Wednesday. He called upon the youth neither to get addicted to ganja nor take part in the illegal trade. They should get rid of bad habits and work hard for their bright future, he implored.

The district police are taking stringent measures to eradicate cannabis and have seized large quantities across the district. They also took several ganja users and smugglers into custody. It may be noted that among those arrested were youths from Suryapet, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.

DSP Mohan Kumar, CI Anjaneyulu, SIs Srinivas, Basu, Narender, tech team Karnakar, Krishna, Saidulu and staff participated in the session. Earlier in the day, Suryapet police arrested two women and eight youth ganja peddlers and seized 2.5 kg of cannabis from their possession.