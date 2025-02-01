Suryapet: Students motivated to aim high

Suryapet: District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar emphasized that students should pursue their education with high aspirations and strive to gain recognition in society. On Friday, he visited the Telangana Model School in Imampet, where he participated in a Career Counseling & Guidance training programme conducted.

Addressing active teachers from various government high schools, he inspired them with his words offering valuable advice to help overcome fear and stress and helping students make informed career decisions for a stable future. The Collector also provided guidance to students on how to study effectively and prepare for exams.

He urged students to utilise the next 50 days wisely and strive for good GPAs and excellent results.

To inspire the teachers, he shared a real-life story about a government school student from an extremely poor background who, with the guidance and support of a primary school teacher, eventually became a District Collector.

Through this, he emphasized the crucial role teachers play in shaping students’ futures.