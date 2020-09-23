Suryapet: Thieves, who robbed corona patient's house, arrested

Suryapet: SP R Bhaskaran said police have arrested four offenders, who robbed a corona patient's house while the total family were at a quarantine center, at Peddaveedu village in Mattampally mandal on July 27, 2020.

Briefing the media at his office here on Tuesday, the SP said that 60 tulas of gold worth Rs 30 lakhs and a bike were seized from the thieves and they were sent to jail for remand.

On September 21, Huzurnagar CI Raghava Rao and his staff were checking vehicles near Dhanalakshmi Function Hall on Lingagiri Road of Huzurnagar suburban and two persons - Patan Modin of Pedaveedu and Mohammmed Jalal Pasha alias Baba of Ambedkar Colony in Huzurnagar town - were heading towards Lingagiri on a bike.

Suspecting them, police stopped the duo and found few gold ornaments after searching the bike. During interrogation, the duo confessed that along with two persons, they stolen 60 tolas of gold from a locked house of Cheedella Satyanarayana in Peddaveedu on July 27.

With the information from the arrested, police arrested the other two offenders - Sheikh Nagul Meera and Sheikh Nazir - in Pedaveedu village and recovered the remaining 30 tolas of gold from their possession.

Police also seized an iron rod, a cutting plier and a screwdriver used for the robbery. The SP appreciated Huzurnagar CI Raghav Rao and his team for cracking the case.