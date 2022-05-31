Suryapet: Tribal Lad excelled in UPSC exam

Suryapet: Darawat Saiprakash of Siddisamudram village of Thirumalagiri mandal in the district secured 650th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Sai Prakash's father Darawat Ravinder is presently working as a government teacher in Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district.

Ravinder has son Sai prakash and daughter Saroj.

Sai Prakash studied SSC at Jagdevpur, Inter in Narayana College of Kukatpally branch in Hyderabad.

He took training at Narayana IAS Academy located in Pasumamula, Hyderabad, while studying degree. Later, he joined civil service coaching in Delhi in 2018.

The family members expressed their pleasure over achieving 650 rank in the first attempt of UPSC exam. Sai Prakash's father Ravinder said that Sai Prakash has been good at studies as well as games since childhood.

He said he had taken up civil service coaching with the aim of becoming an IAS after completing intermediate.

Ravinder said his son Sai Prakash may get IPS as per his rank

Relatives of Sai Prakash in Siddisamudram of Thirumalagiri mandal carried out celebrations over their Lad best rank in civil services.

As a part of celebrations kin distributed sweets and burst firecrackers.

Siddisamudram Sarpanch Ravinder, Mondichinta Tanda Sarpanch Laudia Mohanbabu, Venkanna, Banotu Somulu, Darawat Chenna, Upender, Radhika and Mahesh and relatives of UPSC ranker Sai Prakash expressed their pleasure on his success.