Suryapet: Woman kills 6-year-old daughter over 'superstitious' beliefs

In an horrific incident, a woman killed her six-year-old daughter to get rid of 'naga dosham'. The heart wrenching incident took place at Mekalapati thanda of Mothe mandal of Suryapet district.



Getting into details, the accused, Banoth Bharathi got married to Krishna two years ago and the couple had a six-year-old daughter. A few months ago, a fortune-teller visited their hamlet and told Bharathi she has a naga dosham and asked her to perform 'puja' to get rid of it. He also asked her to sacrifice a male or female child born to her.

Locals said that Bharathi has been performing puja for the past few months. On Friday, the woman's husband went out for work and her in-laws went to the agricultural fields. Taking advantage of the situation, she put her child in front of the god's portrait and killed her child.

The woman's mother who learned about the incident informed the police who reached the spot and took the woman into custody. The police said that Bharathi has done BEd and is also preparing for competitive exams.