Suyrapet: Man takes selfie video while committing suicide

Days after lover's death, a 20-year-old man from Huzurnagar committed suicide while taking a selfie video. The incident took place in Boorugadda of Huzurnagar mandal of Suryapet district.



The incident occurred on Friday but came to light on Saturday when the video surfaced online.

Getting into details, the man, identified as Pavan was in a relationship with a woman from the same village for some time. Four days ago, the woman died and Pavan returned to the village from Hyderabad on Friday. Deserted over the lost of his girlfriend, Pavan consumed pesticide.

However, he recorded a selfie video while committing suicide. The police registered a case and took up the investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.







