  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Swarajyalakshmi Assumes Duties as Medical and Health Officer

Swarajyalakshmi Assumes Duties as Medical and Health Officer
x
Highlights

On Thursday, Swarajyalakshmi took charge as the Medical and Health Officer of Nagar Kurnool district.

NagarKurnool: On Thursday, Swarajyalakshmi took charge as the Medical and Health Officer of Nagar Kurnool district. Following her assumption of duties, she courteously met with District Collector Badawat Santosh, presented him with a bouquet, and handed over her joining report.

On this occasion, she assured that she would always be available to address the medical and health needs of the district's residents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X