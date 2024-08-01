Swarajyalakshmi Assumes Duties as Medical and Health Officer

Live
- Iran calls for OIC meeting to condemn Hamas chief's assassination
- 4 killed, 49 missing after five overnight cloudbursts in Himachal
- BSF nabs Indian tout after thwarting infiltration bid from Bangladesh
- Extreme weather could continue hitting China in August: forecast
- Lebanese live in fear of military escalation between Hezbollah, Israel
- Shallow groundwater in Punjab's Malwa unfit for drinking: Central University
- Ethiopia approves 1.5-billion-USD financial agreements with World Bank's IDA
- Wayanad disaster toll reaches 281, 200 still missing, CM Vijayan stresses on rehabilitation
- Paris Olympics: Shooters Anjum, and Sift finish 18 and 21 in women’s 50m Rifle 3P
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out
On Thursday, Swarajyalakshmi took charge as the Medical and Health Officer of Nagar Kurnool district.
NagarKurnool: On Thursday, Swarajyalakshmi took charge as the Medical and Health Officer of Nagar Kurnool district. Following her assumption of duties, she courteously met with District Collector Badawat Santosh, presented him with a bouquet, and handed over her joining report.
On this occasion, she assured that she would always be available to address the medical and health needs of the district's residents.
