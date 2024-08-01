Swarajyalakshmi Assumes Duties as Medical and Health Officer

NagarKurnool: On Thursday, Swarajyalakshmi took charge as the Medical and Health Officer of Nagar Kurnool district. Following her assumption of duties, she courteously met with District Collector Badawat Santosh, presented him with a bouquet, and handed over her joining report.

On this occasion, she assured that she would always be available to address the medical and health needs of the district's residents.