Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu : Telangana government plans big show

Hyderabad: The Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, going on for the last fortnight, will conclude with a grand closing ceremony at the LB Stadium on Monday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will deliver the concluding speech.

The grand finale, according to the officials concerned, will be a spectacle which would be remembered for long. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the LB Stadium on Sunday and inspected the arrangements for the valedictory function.

The Chief Secretary said that an audio-visual presentation of all the activities taken up during the last fortnight would be presented on the occasion. The programme would be a grand spectacle of pomp, he said.

There would be a performance by renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and music performance by Sivamani. Apart from these artistes, many others would also showcase their talent.

Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the closing ceremony at the stadium.

Several programmes like distribution of National Flags to every household in the state, cultural programmes like patriotic songs, dances, Kavyanjali, Kavi Sammelan, programmes showcasing rich culture of India 'Unity and Diversity' were held in Telugu University. The Independence Day celebrations on August 15 were also held on grand note at Golconda Fort.