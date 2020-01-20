Swine flu cases on the rise

Hyderabad: Swine flu cases are on the rise. In the first fortnight of the new year, nearly 35 positive cases have been registered across the state and most of them are from Hyderabad.

More than 130 samples have been tested positive for swine flu in January. More than 100 of them were sent from various corporate hospitals in Hyderabad. Last month, 43 positive cases were registered in the state.

Compared to December, the H1N1 virus effect is a little more in January as 30 plus positive cases were registered until January 17 alone.

If we consider from September, the number of positive cases has touched 150 out of the 300-odd samples tested for the flu virus.

Three patients, all residents of GHMC limits are being treated in Gandhi as well as TB and Chest hospitals. Major state hospitals in the capital are equipped with 10-bed isolation wards each to treat patients affected by the influenza virus.

According to doctors in Gandhi, two patients -- a 67-year-old woman from Banjara Hills and a 37-year-old woman from Boduppal -- are being treated in the isolated ward.

They have been shifted from private hospitals to Gandhi in the last two days. Although the 67-year-old woman has other health complications compared to the middle-aged woman, health condition of both is stable and improving, according to doctors.

A 60-year-old male is also being treated for swine flu in the isolation ward of TB and Chest Hospital. Superintendent Dr Mahaboob Khan said that the patient's condition was stable.

The patient was diagnosed with the H1N1 virus as he directly visited the government hospital instead of getting admitted to a private hospital, he said.

Dr Mahaboob Khan said that although swine flu cases are slightly on the rise compared to last month, the overall situation is not worrisome. The virus impact was more last year (January 2019) when compared to the present, he added.