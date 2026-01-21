Systematic development underway across Warangal West: Naini Rajender

Development is a continuous process across all divisions of the Warangal West Assembly constituency, stated local MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Tuesday while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new pipeline in NGOs Colony of the 58th Division. The project aims to provide a long-term solution to drinking water challenges faced by residents in the area.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA emphasised that the administration is committed to fulfilling promises made to the people, implementing them systematically, and ensuring that development reaches every corner of the constituency. He said special attention is being given to infrastructure development, particularly initiatives that address basic necessities such as water supply, sanitation, and roads.

Naini Rajender Reddy also highlighted that development works are being undertaken after carefully assessing the needs of the people in each division. Problems are prioritised, and measures are being implemented to ensure timely completion of projects. The MLA added that government welfare schemes are being streamlined to reach every eligible beneficiary efficiently, reinforcing the commitment of the administration to improve the quality of life for residents.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by local officials, community representatives, and residents who welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that the project would significantly improve access to drinking water and enhance overall living conditions in the division.