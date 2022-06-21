T-Fiber gets ICT transformation award under 'Digital India' from KCCI Gujarat

Ahmedabad/Hyderabad: The Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber), ITE&C Department in Telangana received an award from Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) under the category of 'ICT Transformation under Digital India' on the occasion of the fifth Annual meet and Business Excellence Awards 2022.

KCCI called on nominations from Industry for multiple categories, and the IBI group from Delhi nominated T-Fiber under the ICT category. After due diligence with other nominations, KCCI considered the T-Fiber unique architecture with an end-to-end OFC network connecting Government institutions, homes and enterprises in Rural Telangana and selected T-Fiber for the award.

Sujai Karampuri MD, T-Fiber received the award from Purshottam Rupala, Central Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with the Honorary Secretary General Bharat Patel of KCCI and as a special guest Ameesha Patel, Bollywood Actress and Model.

The KCCI is emerging as one of the most rapidly growing apex business organisations and one of India's Youngest Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

KCCI started from Gujarat, working towards India's overall growth, focusing on small-scale Industries, skill development, cluster development, promoting next-gen business, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, women empowerment, cyber security, digital technology, Governance and complete transparency.