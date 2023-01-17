T-Hub bags ‘Best Incubator in India’ award

Hyderabad: Telangana State's Startup enabler T- HubT- Hub won the 'Best Incubator in India' award at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day. T-Hub emerged as the winner in the category for its efforts to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in the T state.

The award was announced at the event conducted by Startup India initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"T-Hub is overjoyed to announce that we have been adjudged the winner under the category #Incubator by the National Startups Awards 2022. We commit to continue to shape innovation and scale entrepreneurship in the years to come," T-Hub said in a tweet. The T-Hub has so far scaled more than 2,000 startups across SaaS, Foodtech, Edtech, EVs, Spacetech, Fintech and several other sectors.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash presented the award.

State IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum annual meet, congratulated Team T-Hub for the award. "T-Hub can become a national leader in the field. This is important for the country, as it can serve as a blueprint for other organisations to follow and create a more vibrant and successful startup ecosystem in the country. By setting an example of excellence," said State Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan.

"At T-Hub, we are committed to providing the highest standard of excellence and impact. I am humbled to have played a role in elevating the startup ecosystem.