T-Hub celebrates 7th Foundation Day

Hyderabad: T-Hub organised its seventh Foundation Day to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation here on Saturday.

The event witnessed thought-provoking conversations from industry leaders, government representatives and other dignitaries to inspire the next generation of founders and dreamers. Since 2015, T-Hub has contributed immensely to the Indian innovation and startup ecosystem and has helped create jobs and enabled funding opportunities for startups.

To celebrate, inspire and engage the startup community, the event focussed on T-Hub's 6Ms - Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies.

Speaking on the occasion, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, "over the past seven years, T-Hub has developed into a leading example of connecting startups with key stakeholders of the Innovation ecosystem, such as the government, academia, corporations, and investors."

"T-Hub has played a disruptive yet progressive role in helping Telangana State become a national technology hub for Indian entrepreneurs and innovation seekers. T-Hub is a true inspiration for global level tech development from our country by diversifying and bolstering the economic foundation as well as enabling our state to maintain global competitiveness," the Minister said.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "To build a more prosperous and equitable economy in India, our entrepreneur community will need all the empowerment to grow faster and create more jobs. Importantly, it is also required for the corporates, investors and other State governments to evaluate and utilise the Indian tech solutions generated, T-Hub provides them all the access to collaborate and enables them to succeed. "

"T-Hub in Telangana has proved to be an example of how and why India can stay strong in the game of global level startup innovation and incubation hubs," he added.