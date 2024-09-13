T-SET concludes in 24 CBTs across State

Hyderabad: Telangana State Eligibility Test (T-SET) concluded in 24 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Telangana on Thursday.

According to officials, in the forenoon session, attendance was recorded at 79.05 per cent, while the afternoon session saw an attendance of 79 per cent.

This reflects the sustained high participation of candidates aspiring for eligibility in various teaching positions across Telangana, stated a senior officer.