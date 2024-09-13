Live
- Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals
- Task force formed to promote tourism, heritage circuits
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
Just In
T-SET concludes in 24 CBTs across State
Highlights
Telangana State Eligibility Test (T-SET) concluded in 24 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Telangana on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Telangana State Eligibility Test (T-SET) concluded in 24 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Telangana on Thursday.
According to officials, in the forenoon session, attendance was recorded at 79.05 per cent, while the afternoon session saw an attendance of 79 per cent.
This reflects the sustained high participation of candidates aspiring for eligibility in various teaching positions across Telangana, stated a senior officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS