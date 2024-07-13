T-Square on lines of famed NY Times Sq in city soon

Hyderabad: On the lines of Times Square in New York, Hyderabad will also have its own ‘T-Square’ soon. The new public space will come up at Raidurgam in HITEC City. The T-Square will be developed as a place of communication where people can congregate freely throughout the day too. The open plaza will also accommodate various events to celebrate the local spirit, ranging from impromptu concerts to organised events.

The T-Square would be a feather in the cap of Cyberabad, which houses more than 100 large IT/ITeS and BFSI companies, and employs nearly one million people. The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has initiated the project at the IT area to add more life to Cyberabad.

TGIIC, which is the nodal agency responsible for planning, development and maintenance of industrial infrastructure and allied facilities across the state, has invited consultancy proposal for architectural and transaction advisory services for development of T-Square at Raidurgam. The corporation has said that its aim is to develop this intersection as a major tourist destination with vibrant urban spaces and entertainment hub.

The consultancy is expected to help TGIIC with the following tasks: Suggest optimal project structures and assist TGIIC in finalising a suitable structure for project development; support TGIIC in undertaking bid process management for identification and selection of reputed private developers for undertaking the development of proposed project; and to facilitate TGIIC in issuing the LoA to the selected developer, agreement signing and review up to financial closure of the project.