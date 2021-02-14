Tahsildar attacked by woman in Mahabubabad

A tahsildar was attacked by a woman near Gayatri Gutta of Mahabubabad district on Sunday. The incident occurred when the tahsildar tried to prevent the woman from committing suicide.

Getting into details, the woman alleged that the government is constructing Sakhi centre in their plot and attempted suicide by consuming poison. The police and tahsildar rushed to the place and tried to pacify the woman. During the clash, the woman attacked the tahsildar.

However, the police foiled the suicide bid of the woman and shifted her to mahabubabad hospital.

The plot in the survey number 287 was purchased by Konda Biksham, Gangaraboina Subadra and Devishetty Ramachandraiah and the officials allocated the land for Sakhi centre where the construction work was taken up four months ago.

The victims had also attempeted suicide when the local MLA and minister attended the ground breaking ceremony four months ago.