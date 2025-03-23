Taiwanese firm to invest Rs 300 cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: Taiwan-based Sera Networks, in partnership with Hyderabad’s Resolute Appliances, is set to establish a state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing unit in Kongarakalan E-City with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

This milestone agreement was finalised during the State official’s visit to Taiwan, undertaken on the directives of Telangana IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. A delegation, led by TGIC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan Reddy, played a key role in securing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sera Networks.

The two companies will collaborate to manufacture advanced data center switches, 5G technology equipment, and other high-end electronic components on a 10-acre land parcel allocated by the Telangana government in E-City. This venture is poised to create 2,000 jobs, significantly boosting Telangana’s position as a leading hub for networking and telecom innovation. With this investment, the state is set to strengthen its footprint in the global electronics manufacturing landscape.