Take liquor, money from TRS but vote for Congress: PCC chief

Nalgonda: While the Congress is demanding the State Election Commission to take suo moto action against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for asking voters to seek money from the Congress party but vote for AIMIM in municipal elections, but party's State president did the same during the election campaign in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Addressing the meetings, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy advised people to take money, liquor from the ruling TRS party but cast vote to Congress in municipal elections slated to be held on January 22.

He participated in the election campaign in several wards in Nalgonda town and various meetings on Sunday. He said TRS is planning to win municipal elections by using unfair methods by distributing money and liquor to voters.

He advised voters to take money and liquor from all parties give but support Congress to teach befitting lesson to the betrayal of CM KCR. All municipalities in the state were developed in the Congress regime, where as none of the towns in the State witnessed minimum development in the TRS rule in the past six years.

Former Union Minister late Jaipal Reddy had sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the development of towns in erstwhile Nalgonda district , he informed and added that as an MP he too sanctioned several crores of rupees so far for the development of Nalgonda town.

He held the State government responsible for the present pathetic condition of municipal towns in erstwhile Nalgonda district and also in the State.