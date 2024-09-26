Take measures to prevent road accidents: ADC

Nizamabad: Additional Collector S Kiran Kumar has directed the concerned officials to take precautionary measures to prevent road accidents.

A meeting of the Road Safety District Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Collector at the Integrated District Offices complex on Wednesday. Representatives of Police, Transport, R&B, Panchayati Raj, National Highways Authority, District Health Department, RTC and Red Cross participated and discussed the measures to be taken to prevent road accidents. As the major national highways passing through the district often cause accidents, the concerned authorities have been advised to take all necessary precautions to avoid them. The places where accidents happen most are considered as black spots and the reasons leading to accidents should be identified.

Police, R&B, Road Transport and other departments should work in coordination. The Additional Collector said that as a result of actions taken at some black spots, road accidents have reduced to some extent since last June. Steps should be taken to correct corner turns, culverts, ups and downs and poor road construction. It is suggested that signboards should be set up to warn the motorists in areas where there is a possibility of accidents.