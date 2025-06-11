Live
Take steps for development work in forest areas: Collector Abhilasha
Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has ordered that the officials of the relevant departments should work together in coordination to undertake development works in the forest areas of the district.
The Collector held a review meeting with officials of the Revenue, Forest, Electricity, R&B, Panchayat Raj and Irrigation departments at the Collectorate on Tuesday.
She suggested that the departments should send proposals to the Forest department for the construction of infrastructure like roads, bridges and electricity in remote tribal and forest areas. He said that prior permission should be obtained from the Forest department for development work and that each department should prepare an action plan in coordination with each other.
He clearly told the officials that permission should be obtained through the Parivesh portal for the establishment of power lines. She wanted steps to be taken to ensure that the development programs undertaken are completed quickly. The Collector suggested that the Forest department should send the necessary guidelines to other departments quickly.
Additional Collector Kishore Kumar, District Forest Officer Nagini Bhanu, RDO Ratnakalyan, officials from the relevant departments of Engineering, Revenue, Electricity, and others participated in this meeting.