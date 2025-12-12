India, Japan discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation

Tokyo: India's Ambassador-designate to Japan Nagma Mohamad Mallick on Friday met Special Advisor to Japanese PM, Uno Yoshimasa, and discussed opportunities for bilateral collaboration.

"Ambassador-designate H.E. Ms. Nagma M. Mallick met, Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Uno Yoshimasa, and discussed opportunities for India-Japan collaboration", the Indian Embassy in Japan stated on X.

Mallick had also held a meeting with Yamaguchi Governor Tsugimasa Muraoka and Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly Speaker Shungaku Yanai on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, with a focus on Yamaguchi Prefecture.

"Also present at the meeting were Honourable members of Prefectural Assembly Kenji Niki, Kenjiro Nishimoto, and Shinji Sakamoto, who are office bearers of the India-ASEAN regional Friendship and Economic Exchange Promotion League. They discussed ways to strengthen India-Japan ties, especially with a focus on Yamaguchi Prefecture," the mission said on X.

The Indian Embassy, along with the Yamaguchi prefecture, also organised a business seminar in Yamaguchi to "enlighten the participants on India’s robust growth trajectory and opportunities for synergy between India and Yamaguchi", it said.

In her opening remarks, Mallick spoke about areas of complementarity between Yamaguchi and India, while Governor Muroka highlighted the steps taken by the Embassy to organise this outreach event, it added.

"The speaker of the Prefecture Assembly, Shungaku Yanai, spoke about the newly formed India-Japan friendship association in Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly. A business presentation on 'Business Environment and Investment Opportunities in India' was made by Ms Debjani Chakrabarti, Minister ( Economic and Commerce) from the Embassy of India. Mr Haranobu Hara from the Global Strategy Team ( South Asia) Planning Division JETRO made a presentation on 'India’s business environment and trends among Japanese Companies'," the mission said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and members of the Indian community on Thursday celebrated the inscription of Deepavali in the UNESCO representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"Deepavali Goes Global! Team Indian Embassy in Tokyo and the Indian diaspora in Japan celebrated the inscription of Deepavali in the UNESCO’s representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Shri R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, addressed the gathering. The celebrations included cultural performances by members of Indian diaspora," the embassy posted on X.

UNESCO announced the development on its official X handle on Wednesday, stating: "BREAKING. New inscription on the Intangible Heritage List: Deepavali, India. Congratulations!"