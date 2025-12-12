Nothing Phone 4a Series: Price and Key Specs Leak Ahead of Expected 2026 Launch

Nothing recently rolled out a special edition of its Phone 3a, and the company now appears to be gearing up for its next big mid-range release. A fresh leak has offered the first substantial look at the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a lineup, covering likely pricing and expected hardware months before its rumoured debut. According to GSMArena, the details were shared by a Telegram user, MlgmXyysd, who claims to have obtained early information about the new models.

If these leaks hold true, the Nothing Phone 4a could start at $475 (around Rs 43,000), while the 4a Pro variant may be priced at $540 (roughly Rs 49,000) in global markets. These amounts represent a significant jump over previous generations, raising questions about how Nothing plans to justify the increased cost to consumers. The report suggests that both models in the series may feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7-series processors. While the exact chipset names are not mentioned, speculation indicates the standard version might adopt the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, and the Pro model could opt for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

None of this has been officially confirmed, however, and pricing will likely play a major role in shaping the phone’s reception. Nothing faced similar criticism earlier with the Phone 3, which arrived with a strong mid-range chipset but carried a near-flagship price tag, leaving many fans disappointed. Considering these past reactions, the company may approach pricing differently for the Indian market.

Looking at historical patterns, the India pricing for Nothing devices has always been more competitive compared to the US. For context, the Nothing Phone 3a launched in the US at $379 (around Rs 34,250), while the 3a Pro came in at $459 (approximately Rs 41,480). Yet in India, the phones were far more affordable, with the 3a priced at Rs 22,999 and the 3a Pro at Rs 27,999. This trend suggests the Nothing Phone 4a series is unlikely to touch the higher global prices when it reaches the Indian market. Even with incremental increases, the standard 4a model is expected to stay under Rs 30,000, while the Pro version could be slightly higher.

Design-wise, the Nothing Phone 4a is rumoured to retain the company’s signature minimalist look, featuring a semi-transparent rear panel. Camera upgrades may be subtle but meaningful. According to early leaks, the main camera is set for an improvement, while the rest of the setup may largely remain familiar. The Phone 4a could include an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a new 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the display front, the device may ship with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000-nits peak brightness, similar to its predecessor.

As for its arrival, Nothing has yet to announce any official launch timeline. But given that the Phone 3a lineup debuted in March this year, industry watchers believe the new 4a series could surface around the same time next year. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer as more details emerge.



