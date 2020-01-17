Take steps to achieve best results in SSC exams: Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka said special officers should work hard to achieve best results in the tenth class examination to be held in 2020. He held a review meeting with special officers, mandal officers and tahsildars, who were appointed to supervise SSC examinations, at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Friday.



The Collector directed the special officers to visit the schools assigned to them once in three days and prepare plan of action to increase the pass percentage compared to previous year. The special officers should monitor the special classes, which will be conducted in morning and evening, and should check the ability of the students to achieve better results. He told them to submit a report on the marks scored by the SSC students in the pre-finals conducted in November.

The Collector told the special officers to invite the parents of SSC students after their third visit and enquire about their studies and should guide the parents to send their wards to the school regularly without fail. The special officers were also instructed to check special classes for tenth class students in morning and evening.

Rs 14 lakh has been sanctioned for providing snacks to tenth class students, the Collector said. With only 45 days left in the 60-day special plan, students should take steps to take advantage of this short time. The Collector directed the welfare authorities to set up tutors for tenth grade students in all hostels.

The Collector directed the heads of all schools to conduct orientation programmes for maths, science, English teachers and MEEs with experienced resource persons. In the first week of February, Collector Shashanka told them to conduct workshops in 12 places on the timing of examinations for the tenth students. During these workshops, resource persons and psychologists should guide the students to write the exam without fear. Zonal administrators were told to visit the school regularly.

The meeting was attended by Special Officer Rajarshisha, District Superintendent Durga Prasad, special officers, District ICDS Welfare Officer Sarada and others.