Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka instructed the officials to gear up for the upcoming rainy season and curb any possibility of water contamination.

During a review meeting in the Secretariat with officials of PR, Rural Development and Mission Bhagiratha on Monday, the minister lauded the efficient mechanism followed during the summer for ensuring clean water supply. She instructed them to ensure that even during the rainy season the departments work in tandem and contain any possibility of water contamination.

While referring to earlier instances of water contamination during the rainy season, the minister instructed the officials to ensure that no contaminants reach the households from water pipelines and to regularly check if there are any leakages of drainage. The meeting was attended by PR principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, engineers-in-chief Krupakar Reddy, Kanaka Ratnam, Panchayat Raj commissioner Anita Ramachandran and other officials.