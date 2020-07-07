Take up avenue plantation along every road: Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: Take up avenue plantation on both sides of every road, said District Collector C Narayana Reddy during his visit to Dubbaka village on Tuesday. He supervised and examined various developmental works in the village in Dharpalli mandal.



He said the graveyard in Dubbaka village was chosen as a model for other villages and suggested to arrange benches and sheds for the people to sit. He told the officials concerned to complete the works before July 25 as he will visit the village on that day.

The Collector examined sanitation works in the village and ordered panchayat secretary to conduct sanitation work every day, to collector dry and wet trash separately from every household. 'Construction of graveyard, village park and compost should not be delayed. Tahsildar was told to select land for constructing Village Park.' Collector Narayana Reddy said all works should be completed by July 25 and warned that audit teams will inspect the village progress in accordance with the Panchayati Raj Act from July 28 to 31. Action will be action based on their report, he warned.

Stating that the government is releasing grants for the rapid development of villages and providing all kinds of assistance to sarpanches for smooth governance. The non-functioning serpents will be sacked, the collector said. The Collector warned the sarpanches to work hard otherwise action will be taken if works are delayed in their villages.

Later, the Collector inspected a double bedroom site in Dharpalli. Sarpanch Venkatesh, MPDO Nataraj, Tahsildar Anand Kumar, MPTC Gangadhar, Secretary Raj Kumar and others accompanied the Collector during his tour.