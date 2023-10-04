Live
- Haryana CM bats for promoting wrestling, kabaddi
- Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
Just In
Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
Says it is not right to illegally arrest Chandrababu who is about 73 years old and cause trouble in the name of investigation
Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has commented that the illegal arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very sad and condemned the arrest.
Speaking to the media at the minister's office on Wednesday, Talasani said, "I worked as a minister under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. Chandrababu's illegal arrest caused him personal pain, he said. Power is not permanent. Chandrababu once played a key role in Central politics.
The way YCP government is following Chandrababu is sad. It is not right to illegally arrest Chandrababu who is about 73 years old and cause trouble in the name of investigation”, he added. Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the United Andhra has worked a lot for the development of the State.