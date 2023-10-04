Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has commented that the illegal arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very sad and condemned the arrest.

Speaking to the media at the minister's office on Wednesday, Talasani said, "I worked as a minister under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. Chandrababu's illegal arrest caused him personal pain, he said. Power is not permanent. Chandrababu once played a key role in Central politics.

The way YCP government is following Chandrababu is sad. It is not right to illegally arrest Chandrababu who is about 73 years old and cause trouble in the name of investigation”, he added. Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the United Andhra has worked a lot for the development of the State.