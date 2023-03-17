Talasani Srinivas announces ex-gratia to kin of victim who electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has announced that the government will support the family of Pradeep who was accidentally electrocuted while walking in Padma Rao Nagar Park in the city. He said that this incident is sad and expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

He said that government will stand by Pradeep's family and announced Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance.

The minister announced that another Rs 50,000 will be given. He clarified that the cause of the accident will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible.