- Kalyan Ram's ‘Devil’ second single ‘This is Lady Rose’ to be out on Monday
- Interesting poster of Thiruveer’s next creates curiosity
- ‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi’ shoot progressing at quick pace
- Amit Shah promises to set up Paper factory of Ajmeera Prahlad wins in Mulugu
- Police personnel exercise their right to vote through postal ballot in Gadwal
- Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ to hit sets in December
- Chaitanya Krishna Nandamuri pins all hopes on ‘Breath’
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao campaigns in Kukatpally today, says he developed the constituency
- Understanding premature initiation of sexual development in India
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav holds Athmeeya Sammelanam in Secunderabad cantonment constituency
A spiritual meeting of Arya Vaishyas was held in Classic Gardens under Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. Cantonment BRS election in-charge, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Cantonment BRS MLA candidate Lasya Nandita participated in this gathering.
Minister Talasani and Lasya Nandita participated in the special puja organised on this occasion.
After this, Minister Talasani said that the pink flag should be hoisted in the cantonment. He reminded that many development works were done with the initiative of late MLA Sayanna. They asked to vote for the pink party that works.
Later, Vaishya representatives declared full support for BRS and clarified that development is possible only with a pink flag. Arya Vaishya leaders and representatives participated in this meeting.